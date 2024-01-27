AUS vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 3: Australia Slightly In Front As Pulsating Finish Looms

Steve Smith will be crucial to Australia's chances on day 4. | (Credits: Twitter)

The 2nd Test between Australia and West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane is headed for a pulsating finish as the hosts require 156 with 8 wickets in hand to seal a red-ball whitewash. With West Indies likely to be one bowler short despite Shamar Joseph escaping a toe fracture and Steve Smith's assured start as an opener, Australia have a slight upper hand.

The match remained in the balance when the day started as the West Indies were ahead by 35 runs. Even as their lead had swollen to 128, Australia struck twice in the opening session. The next two sessions turned out to be the game-changer as the hosts denied Kirk Mckenzie and Alick Athanaze big scores after bright starts - both of whom were dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Nathan Lyon with the breakthrough to send McKenzie back for a well-made 41. Australia is back on top before the break!#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/WlKLI0852a — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) January 27, 2024

Mitchell Starc delivered another blow to the visitors as his searing yorker forced Shamar Joseph to retire hurt, leaving them to defend an underwhelming 215. Although the right-arm seamer has been cleared of fracture, he is unlikely to bowl in the 4th innings.

Steve Smith has a massive responsibility on his shoulders:

Having reached his highest score as an opener in 33, Smith has the responsibility to see Australia through. The vice-captain saw Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne fall cheaply around him, but continued playing his shots to bring Australia 156 runs adrift of victory.

After falling twice as an opener cheaply, the 4th innings in Brisbane will decide whether he will retain the spot during the tour of New Zealand. Smith will also need support from the likes of Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, and Alex Carey as West Indies sniff victory.