AUS vs PAK: Usman Khawaja Charged By ICC Over Black Armband Protest During Perth Test

Australia opener Usman Khawaja on Thursday was charged by the International Cricket Council for his black armband protest during the first Test against Pakistan last week in Perth.

Khawaja wore a black armband during the match after he wasn't allowed to wear shoes with the message reading "All Lives Matter" and "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" to raise awareness of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He had worn the shoes a day before the Test match during Australia's practice session.

Usman Khawaja thanked fans for raising his voice | Credits: Twitter/Usman Khawaja

Khawaja breaches ICC rules

But his humanitarian message was declared a breach of the ICC rules. Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations.

"Usman displayed a personal message (arm band) during the first Test Match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages.

"This is a breach under the category of an 'other breach' and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand," an ICC official told ESPNCricinfo.

Fans, teammates rally behind Khawaja

Khawaja received support from his fans and teammates during the match for showing support for the victims of the Israel-Hamas war on the Gaza strip. Cricket Australia also rallied behind Khawaja amid the controversy.

"We support the right of our players to express personal opinions. But the ICC has rules in place which prohibit the display of personal messages which we expect the players to uphold," CA had stated before the Test match.

Khawaja's emotional message

He even posted a video on social media in which he explained his side of the story and the cause that he was supporting.

"All Lives are Equal. Freedom is a Human right. I'm raising my voice for human rights. For a humanitarian appeal. If you see it any other way. That's on you..." Khawaja tweeted on X and also accused the world governing body of cricket for taking any action against similar incidents in the past.