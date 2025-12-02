 AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test

England have named their XI for the second Ashes Test at the Gabba, with Will Jacks replacing injured Mark Wood. Wood, sidelined by a knee injury after just 11 overs in the first Test, is out for the match. Jacks returns after three years, adding batting depth and off-spin. Australia leads the series 1-0 after winning the opening Test in Perth.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test | IANS

Brisbane: England have named their XI for the second Test of the Ashes series and called up Will Jacks for the pink-ball game to replace injured Mark Wood.

“England have made one change to their XI from the first Ashes Test in Perth, with spinning all-rounder Will Jacks replacing the injured Mark Wood,” the England Cricket Board (ECB) stated while announcing their lineup for the pink-ball Test.

Wood, 35, who had only just returned to Test cricket in last week’s heavy defeat in Perth following surgery that kept him out for nine months. He managed just 11 overs before England slumped to a two-day loss, an outcome not seen in an Ashes match for more than a century.

Read Also
SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss
article-image

The injury to Wood, who was ruled out because of a troublesome left knee, paved the way for Jacks’ return to the Test arena after a three-year absence.

FPJ Shorts
'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens Point Out Major Blunder
'Have Some Shame': Pakistan Sends 1-Year-Old Expired Products As Relief Aid To Sri Lanka; Netizens Point Out Major Blunder
Insolation Energy's Arm Green Energy Secures Orders Worth ₹516.05 Crore For The Supply Of Solar PV Modules
Insolation Energy's Arm Green Energy Secures Orders Worth ₹516.05 Crore For The Supply Of Solar PV Modules
Who Is Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh Called This Revered Deity 'Female Ghost' In Viral Mimicry Video
Who Is Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh Called This Revered Deity 'Female Ghost' In Viral Mimicry Video
Pakistan: Female BLA Suicide Bomber Attacks Frontier Corps HQ In Balochistan, 6 Militants Killed
Pakistan: Female BLA Suicide Bomber Attacks Frontier Corps HQ In Balochistan, 6 Militants Killed

England gain extra batting depth through Jacks, whose off-spin offers a utility option rather than a full shift toward spin at a venue notoriously unforgiving to it under lights.

Jacks has thus far featured in two Tests, both of them during the team’s tour of Pakistan in 2022. He has six wickets in the format to go with 89 runs. He claimed a maiden five-wicket haul on debut against Pakistan in 2022.

Read Also
Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For...
article-image

Australia are currently leading the five-game series 1-0, having won the opening game in Perth, and the second match will kick off here at the Gabba on Thursday.

England have not won any of their past 16 Tests in Australia, including three defeats in day-night matches. Australia's only defeat in 14 day-night Tests came at the Gabba, a shock loss to West Indies in 2024.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja Ruled Out Of Brisbane Test Due To Back Injury

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja Ruled Out Of Brisbane Test Due To Back Injury

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History Again! 14-Year-Old Sensation Becomes Youngest To Score Century...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History Again! 14-Year-Old Sensation Becomes Youngest To Score Century...

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test

SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss

SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss

Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For...

Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For...