AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test | IANS

Brisbane: England have named their XI for the second Test of the Ashes series and called up Will Jacks for the pink-ball game to replace injured Mark Wood.

“England have made one change to their XI from the first Ashes Test in Perth, with spinning all-rounder Will Jacks replacing the injured Mark Wood,” the England Cricket Board (ECB) stated while announcing their lineup for the pink-ball Test.

Wood, 35, who had only just returned to Test cricket in last week’s heavy defeat in Perth following surgery that kept him out for nine months. He managed just 11 overs before England slumped to a two-day loss, an outcome not seen in an Ashes match for more than a century.

The injury to Wood, who was ruled out because of a troublesome left knee, paved the way for Jacks’ return to the Test arena after a three-year absence.

England gain extra batting depth through Jacks, whose off-spin offers a utility option rather than a full shift toward spin at a venue notoriously unforgiving to it under lights.

Jacks has thus far featured in two Tests, both of them during the team’s tour of Pakistan in 2022. He has six wickets in the format to go with 89 runs. He claimed a maiden five-wicket haul on debut against Pakistan in 2022.

Australia are currently leading the five-game series 1-0, having won the opening game in Perth, and the second match will kick off here at the Gabba on Thursday.

England have not won any of their past 16 Tests in Australia, including three defeats in day-night matches. Australia's only defeat in 14 day-night Tests came at the Gabba, a shock loss to West Indies in 2024.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

