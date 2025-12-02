 Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For World Cup Triumph
Indian Railways has promoted women’s World Cup-winning cricketers Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana, and Renuka Singh Thakur to Group B Officer on Special Duty (Sports) posts through out-of-turn promotions. The move, recognizing their stellar performances in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, grants them higher pay, benefits, and administrative responsibilities.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways Promotes Renuka Singh Thakur, Pratika Rawal & Sneh Rana To Officer-Rank Posts For World Cup Triumph | X @PIB_India

New Delhi: Indian Railways has promoted three key members of the World Cup-winning women's cricket team - Pratika Rawal, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh Thakur - to the Group B post of Officer on Special Duty (Sports) through out-of-turn promotion, officials said on Monday.

The promotions recognised their exceptional performances in India's victorious 2025 ICC Women's World Cup campaign, an official statement said.

"All three players will be entitled to the pay and benefits of a Group B gazetted officer, under Level-8 of the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC," the Railway Ministry said.

"This initiative of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will not only provide financial security to the three women cricketers but also entrust them with administrative responsibilities," it added.

In November, the three cricketers were felicitated by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Rail Bhawan.

Before their promotions, Rawal served as a senior clerk, while Thakur and Rana worked as junior clerk and commercial-cum-ticket clerk, respectively, in Northern Railway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

