Asian Junior Chess Championship: Pratitee Bordoloi, Mayank Chakraborty Close In On Titles After Crucial Eighth-Round Wins

Mumbai: Top seeds WFM Pratitee Bordoloi and GM-elect Mayank Chakraborty moved a step closer to the Asian Junior Classical Chess Championship crowns with wins in the eighth and penultimate round at the ITC Maratha Sheraton, Mumbai.
Pratitee scored a crucial victory over FM Prishita GuptaP to take her tally to an impressive 7/8 and extend her lead to a full point. Her nearest rival, WCM Shohradova Leyla of Turkmenistan, was held to a draw by WCM Dakshita Kumawat and moved to 6 points. WFM Mariya Kholyavko of Kazakhstan and WCM Sravyasree Bheemarasetty registered important victories to also reach 6 points.
In the Open Championship, Mayank Chakraborty strengthened his grip on the title by defeating Daksh Goyal to move to 7/8. His nearest challenger, IM Artem Pingin of Russia, scored an important victory over IM Vignesh Advaith Vemula to reach 6.5 points.
FM Sharnarthi Viresh was held to a draw by IM Apoorv Kamble and moved to 6 points, while FM Madhvendra Pratap Sharma defeated CM Ahmet Gubatayev of Turkmenistan to also reach 6 points.
With one round remaining, Mayank holds a half-point advantage over Pingin, setting up an exciting finish to the Open Championship. Pratitee, meanwhile, holds a one-point cushion over her nearest challengers as both title races head into the decisive final round.
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