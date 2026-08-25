Bizarre Scenes! Toddler Invades MLS Pitch During Minnesota United Vs San Jose Match | VIDEO

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A toddler brought a bizarre moment to a Major League Soccer match on Saturday after unexpectedly running onto the pitch during Minnesota United’s clash with the San Jose Earthquakes. The youngster entered the field with around 90 seconds remaining at PayPal Park in San Jose, forcing the referee to stop play.

The unusual interruption left commentators stunned, with one analyst reacting live on air by saying, “There’s a baby on the field.” The toddler appeared completely unfazed by the attention, briefly enjoying the freedom of running across the playing surface before a stadium official stepped in.

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The official quickly scooped up the child and carried the toddler toward the sideline, where the youngster was handed to a woman believed to be the child’s mother. Play was then able to resume as Minnesota United closed out a dominant 5-1 victory over San Jose.

While the incident was unusual, it was not the first time a young child has managed to enter the field during an MLS match. In 2021, a two-year-old boy wandered onto the pitch during a game between FC Cincinnati and Orlando City.

Another similar incident occurred four years earlier at a DC United home match, when a toddler appeared close to becoming involved in a second-half throw-in. The latest incident has once again raised questions about stadium security and whether additional measures are needed to prevent children from reaching the field.

The light-hearted moment quickly became one of the most memorable scenes of the match, despite Minnesota’s emphatic win. However, some fans believe the repeated incidents should encourage MLS clubs to review barriers and security procedures around the pitch.