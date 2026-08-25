Mumbai City FC Could Be Forced Out Of Andheri Sports Complex After BMC Hikes Rent By 250%

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Mumbai City FC could be forced out of the Andheri Sports Complex after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have slapped massive rent increase as per reports. The BMC, which owns and manages the Andheri Sports Complex, has proposed a 250% hike over the ₹10 lakh that Mumbai City paid per game two seasons ago. That would see the rent rise to a staggering ₹35 lakh per game.

As per Times of India, the club officials are concerned by the steep rise in rent and are in discussions with the civic body. Whether an agreement can be reached remains to be seen. Should there be no agreement, the ISL club could be forced out of the venue.

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The ISL season is expected to begin in October, with the club currently facing uncertainty over where it will host its home matches. With the club expected to play around 10 home matches, the steep increase could add a significant amount to its overall expenditure for the season.

Ever since its inception, Mumbai City FC have played their matches at the Mumbai Football Arena, which was renovated for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The venue hosts about 7,690 to 9,000 spectators.

Should the Mumbai Football Arena be inaccessible, MCFC would struggle to find a venue within the city. While the Cooperage Stadium in Nariman Point is an option, it is again owned by the BMC. Furthermore, Cooperage has never hosted an ISL game, with only I-League, youth and women's football engagements over the years