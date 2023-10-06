Asian Games: Indian Women's Archery Team Beat Vietnam And Secure Bronze

Indian women's Archery team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian women's recurve archery team consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur continued the country's record-breaking run at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as they secured a bronze medal after beating Vietnam in the bronze medal match of women's recurve archery team event on Friday.

Before this, the Indian team had registered a 6-2 loss to South Korea, the team which had clinched the last six titles in the category, in the semifinals. Following this, a bronze medal match with Vietnam was set.

In the bronze medal match-up, India beat Vietnam with a similar scoreline of 6-2.

Now, India has a total of four medals in archery at Hangzhou, with three of them being gold. Now, India has 87 medals in their tally, with 21 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze medals.

Read Also Asian Games 2023: India Settle For Bronze In Mixed Race Walk

Team India assured of silver or gold in final after beating Bangladesh:

Earlier in the day, India, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad thrashed Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the semi-final of the tournament. After electing to bowl first, Washington Sundar and R Sai Kishore bowled outstandingly, claiming 5 wickets between them in 8 overs and conceded only 27 runs.

Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Shahbaz Ahmed also picked up one wicket each to restrict the opposition to 96 in 20 overs. In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a duck, but Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma stormed to the target only in 9.2 overs.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)