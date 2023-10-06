 Asian Games: Indian Women's Archery Team Beat Vietnam And Secure Bronze
Indian women's trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur has secured bronze by beating Vietnam in Archery.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Indian women's Archery team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian women's recurve archery team consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Simranjeet Kaur continued the country's record-breaking run at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou as they secured a bronze medal after beating Vietnam in the bronze medal match of women's recurve archery team event on Friday.

Before this, the Indian team had registered a 6-2 loss to South Korea, the team which had clinched the last six titles in the category, in the semifinals. Following this, a bronze medal match with Vietnam was set.
In the bronze medal match-up, India beat Vietnam with a similar scoreline of 6-2.

Now, India has a total of four medals in archery at Hangzhou, with three of them being gold. Now, India has 87 medals in their tally, with 21 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze medals.

