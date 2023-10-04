 Asian Games 2023: India Settle For Bronze In Mixed Race Walk
Indian athletes Majnu Rani and Ram Baboo secure bronze in the mixed race walk event in Asian Games 2023.

Updated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Ram Baboo and Manju Rani. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian athletes Majnu Rani and Ram Baboo secured a bronze medal in the 35 m mixed race walk at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. Clocking timings of 5:51:14 hours, the Indian duo secured a bronze and continued the country's fine run in athletics. The gold medal went to China (5:16:41 hours) and the silver medal was bagged by Japan (5:22:11 hours).

Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary Becomes First Indian To Win Gold Medal In Women's 5000m Race;...
On Tuesday, athletics hogged the limelight as the whole of India celebrated the historic gold medal victories of Annu Rani and Parul Chaudhary.
Athletics led India's charge in the second half of the day, Parul won the nation’s first-ever gold medals in women’s 5000m at the continental meet, making it two medals at the Asian Games for herself, after grabbing silver in the women's 3000m race on Monday.

Tejaswin Shankar broke the national record to win the Men’s Decathlon silver medal. Meanwhile, Mohammed Afsal won silver in the men's 800m, losing out to Essa Kzwani of Saudi Arabia. Praveen Chitharavel, the men's triple jump national record holder, finished third in Hangzhou with the best jump of 16.68m, while Vithya Ramraj earned bronze in the Women's 400m Hurdles.

Asian Games 2023: India's Annu Rani Clinches Gold Medal In Women's Javelin With 62.92m Throw; Watch
Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh help India to a first in 29 years:

The Indian men's canoe double 1000m team of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam took home a bronze medal. It was India's second canoe medal and the first in 29 years. 

Now India has a total of 70 medals, 15 gold, 26 silver and 29 bronze. They have tied with their best medal tally in an Asian Games event, 70 from the 2018 edition of the event.

