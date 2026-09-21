 Asian Games 2026: Japan Braces For Typhoon Dujuan As Aichi-Nagoya Venue Faces Potential Impact
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Asian Games 2026: Japan Braces For Typhoon Dujuan As Aichi-Nagoya Venue Faces Potential Impact

Typhoon Dujuan is approaching Japan’s Pacific coast, bringing warnings of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides. Amid the weather disruption, India’s Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon won silver in the men’s 10m air rifle team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Japan Braces For Typhoon Dujuan As Aichi-Nagoya Venue Faces Potential Impact
Asian Games 2026: Japan Braces For Typhoon Dujuan As Aichi-Nagoya Venue Faces Potential Impact | X / ANI

Aichi-Nagoya: A large typhoon was moving towards East Japan's Pacific Coast on Monday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of heavy rain, strong winds and landslides, Kyodo News reported.

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Typhoon Dujuan is projected to pass near Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, from the evening to late Monday, as per Japan's weather agency. Downpours stemming from linear rainbands could also take place in the Kanto-Koshin region in the east and Tokai region of Central Japan.

The year's 25th typhoon has already disrupted transportation, forcing the closure of parts of highways in the middle of a five-day holiday period. The typhoon, located about 110 kilometers west-southwest of Hachijo Island, was moving northeast at a speed of 20 km per hour.

However, the Asian Games venue Aichi-Nagoya has so far not witnessed any adverse weather patterns. The weather office predicts some impact for later in the day. As a precaution organisers postponed the equestrian eventing competition until Tuesday.

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The typhoon, moving northward, could bring heavy rain through Tuesday in eastern and northeastern Japan, while a linear rainband may form over Shizuoka Prefecture and the Izu Islands, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Shifting focus to action, India's medal run in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday.

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Team India managed a silver with a score of 1890.1, short of first-place China's 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4. This marks their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, all of them silver medals coming in shooting.

In the men's 10 air rifle individual qualifying round, also acting as the team final, Rudrankksh finished in third place with 631.8, with Himanshu finishing seventh (630.0). Parth, with a score of 628.3, finished in 11th place. Rudrankksh and Himanshu made it to the individual final as well, which is scheduled for later. The trio combined to produce a silver-winning score of 1890.1 as a team. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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