India-Pakistan Handshake At Asian Games 2026 As Women’s Table Tennis Team Breaks From Cricket’s No-Handshake Trend

The Indian women's table tennis team defeated Pakistan 3-0 in a one-sided Group F clash at the Asian Games on Monday. The win was India's third straight victory after earlier wins over Indonesia and Singapore, helping the team finish at the top of the group and reach the quarterfinals. However, the handshakes between players from the two teams after the matches also drew attention, especially against the backdrop of recent India-Pakistan cricket encounters.

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While India's dominant victory was the main sporting story, the post-match handshakes offered another notable moment. Indian and Pakistani players exchanged handshakes after their respective matches, following the customary sporting tradition.

The gesture stood out because India and Pakistan cricket teams have avoided handshakes during several recent encounters. The no-handshake practice in cricket became particularly visible during India-Pakistan matches following heightened tensions between the two countries in 2025.

The approach has continued in subsequent cricket meetings, including women's matches, where handshakes at the toss and after games have been avoided. In fact, in the Asia Cup before the Asian Games, Harmanpreet Kaur and team refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is Pakistan's cricket chief and internal minister.

India dominate Pakistan

Sutirtha Mukherjee gave India the perfect start, beating Aleena Khan 11-3, 11-3, 11-4 in just 10 minutes at Sky Hall. Mukherjee, who won a women's doubles bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, put India 1-0 ahead without facing much resistance. Seventeen-year-old Syndrela Das then doubled the lead with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 victory over Kalsoom Khan.

Das has been rewarded for her strong performances on the domestic circuit with a place in India's senior team for the Asian Games. Currently ranked 99th in the ITTF women's singles rankings, the teenager continued her impressive form on the international stage. Sreeja Akula then completed the sweep, defeating Fatima Khan 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in just 11 minutes.