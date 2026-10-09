Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Pakistan Withdraws Over Neutral Venue Row, Bangladesh Replaces Them As India-Pakistan Hockey Clash Cancelled | (Credits: X)

Mumbai: The familiar roar of an IndiaPakistan hockey clash, the intensity of a rivalry steeped in history and the prospect of another gripping chapter between the subcontinent’s traditional giants will all be missing when the Asian Champions Trophy gets underway in Punjab later this month.

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Pakistan have pulled out of the six-nation tournament, scheduled from October 27 to November 5, after their request to play at a neutral venue failed to materialise. Bangladesh have stepped in as their replacement. For a sport that once witnessed some of its fiercest battles between India and Pakistan, the withdrawal represents more than just a change in the tournament line-up.

The two neighbours have produced some of international hockey’s most memorable encounters, with their rivalry extending from Olympic finals to World Cup showdowns. However, political tensions have increasingly restricted opportunities for the traditional rivals to face each other.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had raised security concerns about travelling to India and approached the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) with a proposal to relocate the tournament or allow Pakistan to play their matches at a neutral venue.

With the competition remaining in India, Pakistan opted against participating.

The decision comes shortly after another compelling meeting between the two sides at the Asian Games in Japan, where India prevailed 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final before eventually claiming the gold medal. For Indian hockey supporters, the prospect of watching the two teams renew their rivalry on home soil had added considerable excitement to the tournament.

Instead, defending champions India will face Bangladesh, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea in their bid to retain the continental crown.

The tournament begins at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on October 27, with the league stage continuing until November 2. The action will subsequently shift to Mohali, where the semi-finals and medal matches will be played on November 4 and November 5 respectively.

India, the most successful team in the competition with five titles, will begin their campaign against Bangladesh.

Interestingly, India and Pakistan had shared the trophy in 2018 after rain washed out the final in Muscat, a reminder of how closely their fortunes have been intertwined in the tournament’s history.

While India’s immediate focus will remain on defending their title, Pakistan’s absence leaves a noticeable void.

The Asian Champions Trophy will still offer competitive hockey, but it will miss the unmistakable edge, emotion and anticipation that accompany an India-Pakistan encounter.

For a rivalry that has given hockey some of its defining moments, another opportunity to rekindle the old magic has slipped away.