Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Four-Star India Knock Out Pakistan To Set Up Semi-Final vs Japan

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh's (15th, 23rd) brace and goals from Jugraj Singh (36th) and Akashdeep Singh (55th) helped India overwhelm arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in a one-sided contest of the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

India expectedly lived up to their billing as favourites to win but the game was a bit disappointing as Pakistan failed to turn up in the most anticipated match of the tournament.

Pak's failed penalty chance

Pakistan's Abdul Hannan gave India a scare in the first minute itself when he sounded the board early but India reviewed the decision. Pakistan were awarded a penalty thereafter which they failed to convert as India got a reprieve.

Local boy Karthi Selvam, who was greeted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin from the crowd, is in action and he went on the attack early on. Pakistan seemed to play more freely in the initial stages of the first quarter but the opening goal eluded them.

Both teams making efforts to outwit each other as Mandeep Singh made a foray deep into the Pakistan defence. But Pakistan's Sufiyan closes it out before Mandeep could do any damage to the visitors.

India's Jugraj Singh was also shown a green card for a foul.

See-saw battle before India run ahead

In the 15th minute, the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium went into a thundering roar as skipper Harmanpreet Singh drag-flicked a powerful low shot to give India first advantage.

At 1-0 at the end of the first quarter, India had their tails up.

Five minutes into the second quarter and the Indian captain made it double whammy when he scored again as Pakistan were dumbfounded by what had struck them. Harmanpreet had drilled this shot through the Pakistan goalkeeper's Akmal Hussain's legs.

India appeared to have got another penalty corner in the dying minutes of the second quarter but it was ruled out by a video referral.

When the third quarter began, India wanted to further consolidate their position while Pakistan desperately were in search of a goal to reduce the deficit.

Clinical India outclass Pakistan

However, six minutes into the third quarter, Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner in style as India tripled their lead and piled on Pakistan's woes in the process.

India thereafter were all over the Pakistan defence in the third quarter and maintained their 3-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, it seemed India would add a few more but the finishing let the team down. Akashdeep Singh then fetched the goal number four in the 55th minute after he got the deftest of touches off a Mandeep pass.

