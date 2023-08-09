India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Head To Head

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023
India drew 2-2 with Pakistan during the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy group game.
(Credits: Twitter)
The two teams later met in the final as India beat Pakistan in penalties by 4-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
India again emerged victorious in the 2012 edition by 2-1.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan avenged the loss in the final as they defeated India 4-5.
(Credits: Sportstar
Pakistan defeated India 4-5 in their group game in 2016 and went on to win the trophy by beating Japan in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
India edged Pakistan 3-2 in the group game in the 2021 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan went down to India by the same margin in the final too.
(Credits: Twitter)
The group game of 2018 edition saw India beat Pakistan 3-1.
(Credits: Twitter)
The trophy was shared between India and Pakistan as the match was washed out due to rain.
(Credits: Twitter)
India beat Pakistan 3-1 in the group game in the 2021 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
India and Pakistan also competed for 3rd and 4th place, with the former emerging victorious.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!