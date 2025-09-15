Asia Cup 2025: What Will Happen If Pakistan Team Boycott Match Against UAE In Dubai?

Image: ACC/X

Pakistan has threatened to boycott their Asia Cup 2025 match against the UAE, upset over the actions of match referee Andy Pycroft following the handshake controversy with India. If they go ahead with the boycott, it could cost them a place in the Super 4 stage.

According to tournament rules, if a team refuses to play, it is counted as a forfeit, and the other team (UAE, in this case) would automatically get the win and the points. This would leave Pakistan with just 2 points from 3 matches, while UAE would move ahead and join India in the Super 4.

Former cricketers and fans are watching closely to see if Pakistan actually follows through. If they do, they could be eliminated from the tournament, and this could also affect future matches and Pakistan’s relationship with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the ICC.

As of now, no official decision has been made by the PCB, but the situation continues to gain attention and could have big consequences on and off the field.

Asia Cup 2025: India Becomes 1st Team To Secure Spot For Super 4 After Oman's Exit

Team India has officially become the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025, after Oman lost to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. The result confirmed India's spot at the top of their group, regardless of the outcome of their remaining fixtures. With this, the Men in Blue take a strong step forward in their quest for the Asia Cup title.

India’s qualification comes after two commanding performances in the group stage, where they displayed batting depth and bowling dominance. In their opening match against UAE, India bowled out the opposition for a mere 57 runs. The duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantled the batting lineup.

In their high-stakes clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, India once again rose to the occasion. With a clinical bowling effort, led by Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, India restricted Pakistan to a manageable total. Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav guided the chase with composure and aggression, sealing another crucial win.

Now, with Oman’s defeat eliminating them from the race, India’s place in the Super 4 is mathematically confirmed. The team’s balanced performances so far, with both bat and ball, have made them strong contenders going into the next phase.

As India prepares for tougher battles in the Super 4 stage, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if the team can carry their winning momentum all the way to the final.