Asia Cup 2025, UAE Vs Oman, Match 7: Oman Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi

Image: UAE Cricket/Oman Cricket/X

Teams

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique

Toss Update

Oman won the toss and elected to bowl first against UAE at Abu Dhabi.

Preview

The Asia Cup 2025 continues with a key Group A encounter between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, set to take place on September 15 at 5:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams come into this match after suffering defeats in their opening games and will be desperate to register their first win of the tournament to keep their hopes of progression alive.

For the UAE, playing at home offers a slight advantage. Their captain, Muhammad Waseem, will be crucial at the top of the order with his aggressive batting, while Alishan Sharafu is another player who can provide a quick start. With the ball, Haider Ali has been their standout performer in recent matches and will play a key role, especially in the middle overs.

Oman, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss. They have some experienced players who can turn the game around. Captain Jatinder Singh will be expected to lead from the front with the bat, while all-rounder Aamir Kaleem’s contribution in both departments will be vital. Youngster Faisal Shah also impressed in the last match and will be one to watch.

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium typically offers good conditions for batting early on, but as the match progresses, spinners and slower bowlers could find some assistance. So far in the tournament, teams chasing have had better success, meaning the toss could play an important role. The team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first under the lights.

Overall, this is a must-win match for both UAE and Oman. While UAE might start as slight favourites due to their familiarity with the conditions, Oman’s fearless style of play could cause an upset. Fans can expect an exciting contest full of energy, pride, and high stakes as both teams fight to stay alive in the Asia Cup 2025.