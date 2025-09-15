 Asia Cup 2025, UAE Vs Oman, Match 7: Oman Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2025, UAE Vs Oman, Match 7: Oman Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025, UAE Vs Oman, Match 7: Oman Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi

Overall, this is a must-win match for both UAE and Oman. While UAE might start as slight favourites due to their familiarity with the conditions, Oman’s fearless style of play could cause an upset. Fans can expect an exciting contest full of energy, pride, and high stakes as both teams fight to stay alive in the Asia Cup 2025.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: UAE Cricket/Oman Cricket/X

Teams

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Syed Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava, Jitenkumar Ramanandi

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Jawad, Junaid Siddique

Toss Update

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 15, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Expansion Of Military Schools Across India
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
APSC AE Registration 2025 Window Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption
Bihar: PM Modi Vows To End Infiltration, Slams Congress-RJD Over Corruption

Oman won the toss and elected to bowl first against UAE at Abu Dhabi.

Preview

The Asia Cup 2025 continues with a key Group A encounter between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, set to take place on September 15 at 5:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams come into this match after suffering defeats in their opening games and will be desperate to register their first win of the tournament to keep their hopes of progression alive.

For the UAE, playing at home offers a slight advantage. Their captain, Muhammad Waseem, will be crucial at the top of the order with his aggressive batting, while Alishan Sharafu is another player who can provide a quick start. With the ball, Haider Ali has been their standout performer in recent matches and will play a key role, especially in the middle overs.

Read Also
Energetic! Dushmantha Chameera Lets Out Huge Roar After Dismissing Parvez Hossain Emon During BAN Vs...
article-image
Read Also
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Faheem Ashraf Falls Cheaply As Varun Chakravarthy Bamboozles With A...
article-image

Oman, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss. They have some experienced players who can turn the game around. Captain Jatinder Singh will be expected to lead from the front with the bat, while all-rounder Aamir Kaleem’s contribution in both departments will be vital. Youngster Faisal Shah also impressed in the last match and will be one to watch.

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium typically offers good conditions for batting early on, but as the match progresses, spinners and slower bowlers could find some assistance. So far in the tournament, teams chasing have had better success, meaning the toss could play an important role. The team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first under the lights.

Overall, this is a must-win match for both UAE and Oman. While UAE might start as slight favourites due to their familiarity with the conditions, Oman’s fearless style of play could cause an upset. Fans can expect an exciting contest full of energy, pride, and high stakes as both teams fight to stay alive in the Asia Cup 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'They Want Us To Normalise It...': Former Indian Cricketer Reflects On 'Handshake' Controversy...

'They Want Us To Normalise It...': Former Indian Cricketer Reflects On 'Handshake' Controversy...

Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹3.57 Crore Richard Mille Watch During India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹3.57 Crore Richard Mille Watch During India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025, UAE Vs Oman, Match 7: Oman Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025, UAE Vs Oman, Match 7: Oman Won The Toss And Elected To Bowl First At Abu Dhabi

Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In...

Phenomenal! Joao Fonseca Stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas With Dazzling Drop Shot, Silences Greek Crowd In...

Mohammad Yousuf's Bizarre Advice Of Resting Fakhar Zaman For India-Pakistan Match Sparks Trolls,...

Mohammad Yousuf's Bizarre Advice Of Resting Fakhar Zaman For India-Pakistan Match Sparks Trolls,...