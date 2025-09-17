Asia Cup 2025: Did Team India Cancel Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Oman Match? Check Out Details

Image: BCCI/X

India's cricket team has cancelled its scheduled practice session and press conference ahead of their next Asia Cup 2025 match. The Indian team was supposed to practice and speak to the media in Dubai on Tuesday evening, but the BCCI announced late at night that it would now be a rest day instead.

This change comes just days after a controversial India vs Pakistan match, where tensions between the two teams increased. India had planned a three-hour training session and a media briefing on Tuesday. The BCCI cancelled both, saying it was now a rest day. A new schedule will be shared later.

During the toss before the India-Pakistan match, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan’s captain Salman Ali Agha. After winning the match, Team India didn’t shake hands with Pakistan players and went straight to their dressing room. India said it was done to honour the victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam. Pakistan felt this was poor sportsmanship and got upset.

Pakistan’s captain didn’t attend the post-match press conference. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent a complaint to the ICC against match referee Andy Pycroft, saying he told Pakistan there would be no handshake. They asked for him to be removed from future matches. The ICC rejected this request, but may replace him with Richie Richardson in upcoming Pakistan game.

India’s next match is against Oman, which is not a crucial encounter, as they have already qualified for the Super 4. But the rest day might help the players recover, but the ongoing tension with Pakistan has added pressure on both teams. Fans and experts are now watching to see how these off-field issues affect the rest of the Asia Cup.

The drama surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 has intensified, with fresh reports suggesting the team may be reconsidering its continuation in the tournament. According to reports, Pakistan’s pre-match press conference, scheduled ahead of their crucial Group A clash against the United Arab Emirates, has been abruptly cancelled, sparking widespread speculation over a possible boycott or withdrawal from the tournament.

The cancellation comes amid an ongoing standoff between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), centered around the presence of match referee Andy Pycroft. The PCB had earlier demanded that Pycroft be removed from officiating in the Asia Cup following India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players after their match in Dubai, an incident that the PCB termed as a breach of sportsmanship and disrespectful.

However, both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have reportedly declined the request, stating that the post-match conduct of the Indian team did not violate any specific code of conduct or disciplinary protocol. This denial has reportedly left PCB officials deeply frustrated, and over the past 48 hours, internal discussions within the board have raised the possibility of pulling the team out of the competition in protest.

While the PCB has not officially confirmed any such decision, the cancellation of the pre-game press conference is being interpreted by many as a sign that Pakistan’s participation in the match against UAE, and potentially the rest of the tournament, hangs in the balance. The silence from PCB officials and team management has only added to the uncertainty.