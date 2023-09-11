Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Ruled Out Of Super 4 vs India On Reserve Day

Pakistan have suffered a massive injury blow as fast bowler Haris Rauf won't take any further part in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 against India on the Reserve Day due a suspected side strain.

Rauf was seen with a water bag heater conceled under his shirt close to be abdomen on Monday.

He felt a little discomfort in his right side during the match yesterday and won't be bowling today. Rauf however, might come out to bat if required during Pakistan's chase.

The Pakistan Cricket Board provided an update on Rauf's injury ahead of the restart against India at the R Pramasada Stadium in the Sri Lankan capital.

"Haris Rauf has a little discomfort in his right flank. He was subsequently taken for a precautionary MRI, which revealed no tear. He is under the observation of the team's medical panel," the PCB stated.

Rauf bowled five overs on Sunday, giving away 27 runs without taking a wicket on the first day of the clash against India which moved into the reserve day due to heavy rain in Colombo.

"He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs.

"About yesterday's bowling, I felt that we weren't on the money from the get go, and that's why we were hit for a few runs," said Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel.

