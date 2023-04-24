 Arsenal women's team survives major scare as plane catches fire after bird-hit in Germany: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsArsenal women's team survives major scare as plane catches fire after bird-hit in Germany: Report

Arsenal women's team survives major scare as plane catches fire after bird-hit in Germany: Report

The Boeing 737 suffered the bird-hit shortly after taking off from the Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport in Germany, causing a loud bang.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture |

The Arsenal women's football team survived a major scare on Monday as the plane they were returning home in caught fire in one of its engines due to a bird-hit, according to media reports.

The Boeing 737 suffered the bird-hit shortly after taking off from the Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport in Germany, causing a loud bang.

The left engine caught fire immediately and the plane had to land back at the airport. The pilots on board quickly evacuated the passengers, including Arsenal's first team squad, to safety.

"Our aircraft developed a technical issue prior to take-off in Germany on Sunday evening.

"As a result, we remained in Wolfsburg overnight on Sunday before flying back to England on Monday afternoon.

"We would like to thank the staff onboard the aircraft and on the ground at the airport for their assistance," Arsenal said in a statement.

Read Also
Alex Ferguson & Arsene Wenger become first two managers inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
article-image

The team was returning home after their 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-final first-leg.

Airport officials confirmed that nobody was hurt during the incident. The team and Arsenal staff were put up in a nearby hotel.

They were then flown back to London today on a replacement plane.

Read Also
Watch: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka FaceTimes Kim Kardashian, offers shirt to her son Saint who is a...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arsenal women's team survives major scare as plane catches fire after bird-hit in Germany: Report

Arsenal women's team survives major scare as plane catches fire after bird-hit in Germany: Report

SRH vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Delhi 5 down for 65 after bizarre batting display in...

SRH vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Delhi 5 down for 65 after bizarre batting display in...

Watch as Triple H wishes Sachin Tendulkar on behalf of WWE: 'Happy 50th birthday!'

Watch as Triple H wishes Sachin Tendulkar on behalf of WWE: 'Happy 50th birthday!'

Happy Birthday Sachin: Sydney Cricket Ground unveils gates named after Tendulkar & Brian Lara

Happy Birthday Sachin: Sydney Cricket Ground unveils gates named after Tendulkar & Brian Lara

Sachin Tendulkar at 50: The man who carried hopes of a billion for 24 years and continues to inspire...

Sachin Tendulkar at 50: The man who carried hopes of a billion for 24 years and continues to inspire...