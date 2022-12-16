Argentina star striker Lautaro Martinez’s partner Agustina hospitalised after finding glass in her drink in Qatar: Report

Argentina star forward Lautaro Martinez’s partner, Agustina Gandolfo reportedly had to be hospitalised after finding glass in her drink at a club.

Agustina was celebrating Martinez’s reaching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, where they will play France on Sunday.

Security were alerted about the incident, which occurred on Tuesday after Argentina’s 3-0 rout of Croatia in the semi-final.

According to a report in British tabloid The Sun, Augustina was partying with her sister and her sibling’s partner in Doha.

However, while drinking, the group reportedly found pieces of glass inside the bottle.

They immediately alerted the security and decided to head to hospital to make sure they were all safe while also visiting the Argentine embassy to enquire about Qatar’s healthcare system.

But reports in South America state that the glass had actually been planted by Gandolfo and the rest of the group, leaving the model dumbfounded.

She took to Instagram to speak out about the incident: “A disgrace, we have the complaint and witnesses at the club.”