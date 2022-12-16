e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsArgentina star striker Lautaro Martinez’s partner Agustina hospitalised after finding glass in her drink in Qatar: Report

Argentina star striker Lautaro Martinez’s partner Agustina hospitalised after finding glass in her drink in Qatar: Report

Agustina was celebrating Martinez’s reaching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, where they will play France on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Argentina star forward Lautaro Martinez’s partner, Agustina Gandolfo reportedly had to be hospitalised after finding glass in her drink at a club.

Agustina was celebrating Martinez’s reaching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, where they will play France on Sunday.

Read Also
Lionel Messi inspires Argentina into FIFA World Cup 2022 final with 3-0 win over Croatia, in pics
article-image

Security were alerted about the incident, which occurred on Tuesday after Argentina’s 3-0 rout of Croatia in the semi-final.

According to a report in British tabloid The Sun, Augustina was partying with her sister and her sibling’s partner in Doha.

However, while drinking, the group reportedly found pieces of glass inside the bottle.

They immediately alerted the security and decided to head to hospital to make sure they were all safe while also visiting the Argentine embassy to enquire about Qatar’s healthcare system.

But reports in South America state that the glass had actually been planted by Gandolfo and the rest of the group, leaving the model dumbfounded.

She took to Instagram to speak out about the incident: “A disgrace, we have the complaint and witnesses at the club.”

Read Also
'World Cup's rigged for Messi': Netizens cry foul after Argentina awarded fourth penalty in six...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'What a come back champ': Netizens delighted after Kuldeep Yadav bags fifer on return to India Test...

'What a come back champ': Netizens delighted after Kuldeep Yadav bags fifer on return to India Test...

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's romantic gesture towards wife Anjali goes viral

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's romantic gesture towards wife Anjali goes viral

Boris Becker's eight-month prison sentence ends in UK, deported to Germany: Report

Boris Becker's eight-month prison sentence ends in UK, deported to Germany: Report

Rahul Dravid accepts Alan Donald's public apology along with his dinner invitation

Rahul Dravid accepts Alan Donald's public apology along with his dinner invitation

European Super League dealt hammer blow as court backs UEFA & FIFA to have sole decision making on...

European Super League dealt hammer blow as court backs UEFA & FIFA to have sole decision making on...