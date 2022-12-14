e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'World Cup's rigged for Messi': Netizens cry foul after Argentina awarded fourth penalty in six games

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute which Messi dispatched to give his side an early lead in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 09:13 AM IST
Netizens took to social media to hint that the FIFA World Cup 2022 is rigged in favour of Lionel Messi’s Argentina after La Albicelestethe were awarded their fourth penalty of the tournament.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute which Messi dispatched to give his side an early lead. He then had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Alvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday.  

Some fans online have cried foul play, citing the number of penalties that Argentina have been awarded during the tournament.

The Albiceleste have had four spot kicks in Qatar, three of which have been scored by Messi.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

One tweeted: "How was that a penalty? This world cup is definitely rigged."

Another commented: "The whole World Cup is rigged for Messi to win it. Funny that some people still don’t believe it."

While another added: "Rigged! That’s not a penalty!!!! So sick of every referee favouring Argentina / Messi in this tournament. Joke."

