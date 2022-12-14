'World Cup's rigged for Messi': Netizens cry foul after Argentina awarded fourth penalty in six games

Netizens took to social media to hint that the FIFA World Cup 2022 is rigged in favour of Lionel Messi’s Argentina after La Albicelestethe were awarded their fourth penalty of the tournament.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the 34th minute which Messi dispatched to give his side an early lead. He then had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Alvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday.

Some fans online have cried foul play, citing the number of penalties that Argentina have been awarded during the tournament.

The Albiceleste have had four spot kicks in Qatar, three of which have been scored by Messi.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

One tweeted: "How was that a penalty? This world cup is definitely rigged."

Another commented: "The whole World Cup is rigged for Messi to win it. Funny that some people still don’t believe it."

While another added: "Rigged! That’s not a penalty!!!! So sick of every referee favouring Argentina / Messi in this tournament. Joke."

Here are a few more reactions

Debate would be scrutinised because of how rigged this world Cup has been. Argentina constantly getting dodgy pens throws shade on their wins. Quarter finals was clear to us that FIFA wanted Argentina final with all those joke decisions. How was Messi not banned for his comments? — Robert (@RobDaleParker) December 14, 2022