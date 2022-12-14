Lionel Messi inspires Argentina into FIFA World Cup 2022 final with 3-0 win over Croatia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 14, 2022

Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win football's biggest prize for the first time

AFP

Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday

AFP

It will be Messi's second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 — in what will be his last appearance at the tournament

AFP

It could yet be the perfect way to go out for a player widely regarded as one of the game's best players, if not the best

AFP

Messi is thrilling his legion of fans along the way, with his swivel and driving run to set up the third goal for Álvarez in the 69th minute epitomising his confidence and swagger

AFP

He is embracing the responsibility of leading Argentina to its third World Cup title, scoring in five of his six games in Qatar

AFP

The Messi-led side will take on the winner of France versus Morocco match.

The star Argentine footballer is eyeing the third FIFA World Cup trophy for his country

AFP

Messi became Argentina's record scorer at World Cups with his third penalty of the tournament taking him to 11 goals in total - one more than Gabriel Batistuta

AFP

He also tied the record for most appearances at the World Cup by playing for the 25th time, the same number as Lothar Matthäus of Germany

AFP

