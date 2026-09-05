Anshika Kumari Dominates U-11 Final As Young Champions Shine At Maharashtra State Squash Open |

Mumbai: In a one-sided final, Anshika Kumari playing with determination and purpose outclassed Avni Nandal 11-5, 11-5, 14-12 in the Girls U-11 final of the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament 2026, played at the Bombay Gymkhana courts on Friday.

The first two games saw Anshika in total control although Avni did try hard in the final game and ran Anshika close.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Jagesh Chhabra had to retire hurt in the Boys under-17 final handing the title to Shresht Iyer on a platter. The score when Jagesh retired was 11-7, 11-3 in Shresht's favour.

Only four finals were extended to four games. In the boys U-11, Vedant Shinde got the better of Viraqj Shinde 6-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5 while in the boys U-13 section, Zeyn Ali pipped Nirvaan Parikh 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8 in a closely fought encounter.

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In the Girls' U-15 group, Divyanshi Jain used her guile to pip Aashi Shah 11-8, 11-4, 9-11, 11-2 while in the Boys' U-15 final, Amarya Bajaj overpowered Akshat Singhal 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Results (all finals) - Girls' U-11: Anshika Kumari bt Avni Nandal 11-5, 11-5, 14-12.

Boys' U-11: Vedant Shinde bt Viraj Shinde 6-11, 11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 11-5.

Girls' U-13: Riyaa Dalal bt Akshara Makhija 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.

Boys' U-13: Zeyn Ali bt Nirvaan Parikh 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8.

Girls' U-15: Divyanshi Jain bt Aashi Shah 11-8, 11-4, 9-11, 11-2.

Boys' U-15: Amarya Bajaj bt Akshat Singhal 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 11-7.

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Girls' U-17: Goushika M. bt Fabiha Nafees 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.

Boys' U-17: Shresht Iyer bt Jagesh Chhabra 11-7, 11-3, retired.