Tiann Castellino Dominates As Mumbai Suburban District Badminton Championship Reaches Semi-Finals |

Mumbai: Tiann Castellino stamped her class as she recorded an authoritative win against Myra Goradia marching to 15-7, 15-4 win in a Girls U-17 quarter-final match of the Mumbai Suburban District Championship & Selection Tournament 2026, organised by Goregaon Sports Club in association with the Badminton Association for Mumbai Upnagar and played at the Goregaon Sports Club on Thursday.

In another match,

Spurha Joshi showed solid fighting spirit as she recovered from the loss of the opening game to overcome Anika Taneja 13-15, 15-7, 15-12 and move into the semi-finals.

In an interesting Boys U-15 quarter-final encounter, Rishikesh Jayasimha staged a solid fight back to defeat Kaavya Parmar 12-15, 15-10, 15-11.

Results - Girls U-17 (quarter-finals): Khushi Pahwa bt Avni Shetty 15-13, 15-5; Gargi Dabholkar bt Nikita Gautam 15-9, 19-17; Spurha Joshi bt Anika Taneja 13-15, 15-7, 15-12; Tiann Castellino bt Myra Goradia 15-7, 15-4.

Boys U-15 (quarter-finals): Rishikesh Jayasimha bt Kaavya Parmar 12-15, 15-10, 15-11; Prabir Cheema bt Samarth Jain 15-11, 15-12; Ajinkya Desai bt Nevan Denis 15-9, 15-10; Krithik M. bt Arjun Raut 15-12, 15-12.