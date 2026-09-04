US Open 2026: Sabalenka Beats Rakhimova To Stay On Course For 3rd Straight Title | X

New York, Sep 4: Aryna Sabalenka fought through a tough third-round test at the U.S. Open, keeping alive her hopes of a third straight title by beating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 6-4 on Friday.

The No. 1 seed was pushed in a second set that lasted 54 minutes — a minute longer than her entire previous match.

“Second she played incredible tennis,” Sabalenka said. “She really pushed me so hard in the second set and I love when they bring their best tennis because they really push me to improve.”

Sabalenka keeps title defence alive

Trying to become the first player to win three straight U.S. Open titles since Serena Williams from 2012-14, Sabalenka will face No. 15 seed Diana Shnaider or Taylor Townsend in the round of 16.

Williams will be playing at the U.S. Open for the first time since 2022 on Friday night, teaming with sister Venus to play their first-round doubles match against Hao-Ching Chan and Maya Joint, who beat Serena in singles play at Wimbledon this summer.

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Alcaraz and Cirstea progress

Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz also was in action Friday.

Sorana Cirstea, the 36-year-old from Romania who is contemplating retirement after this season, will have at least one more Grand Slam match after the No. 16 seed beat No. 19 Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)