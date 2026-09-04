Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Season 4 Trophy Unveiled By World’s Top Chess Stars Ahead Of Bengaluru Opener |

Bengaluru, September 4, 2026: The fourth edition of the Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, promises to be a scintillating affair as world number one Magnus Carlsen returns after a year's hiatus to strengthen defending champions Alpine APL Pipers, while two-time champions Triveni Continental Kings retain their core group with an eye on a third title in four years.

The Global Chess League has emerged as one of the most coveted team competitions in the world chess calendar and will be hosted in India for the second consecutive year. Season 4 has attracted some of the world's best players for the nine-day competition, which will see six teams face off in a double round-robin format, with the top two teams advancing to the Grand Finale on September 13, 2026.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the competition, Peeyush Dubey, Chairman, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League , said, " We at the Global Chess League (GCL) have always believed that chess is a sport that a family can enjoy together. Chess can be a festival, and that is exactly the revolution that we are seeing. I am very happy to say that Season 4 of the Global Chess League is bigger and better in every single aspect than what we have seen. We have some of the best global players with us in Bangalore and some of the biggest companies in the world supporting this movement. "

Apart from Carlsen, 2026 Candidates winner Javokhir Sindarov, Alireza Firouzja, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Viswanathan Anand and Ian Nepomniachtchi will lead their respective teams as icon players.

Carlsen played for the Pipers in the first two seasons, held in Dubai and London, but pulled out of the last season in Mumbai, where the team went on to deny Triveni Continental Kings a third consecutive title. The Pipers have strengthened their squad further, bringing in India's first-ever Women's World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh to join experienced campaigner Koneru Humpy on the women's board, while Dutch GM Anish Giri and India's Vidit Gujrathi will shoulder the responsibility on the other two men's boards.

Asked about his return to the competition, the Norwegian Grandmaster insisted that he loves the format and is focused on doing his best to help the team retain the title. "I am a little bit surprised to be back, seeing as we had a couple of really frustrating years for the team - the first two years when I was playing. And then when I was away, the team won it all. So this time I'm just trying to do my best to not do any worse than last year," said Carlsen.

The GCL has also worked on taking the overall experience of watching chess to the next level with every edition, and the fourth edition will witness several new innovations.

Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said , "Our endeavour at the Global Chess League (GCL) is to really make this game come to life for audiences that may or may not understand it to the level that they need to. So we are bringing in innovations towards that particular end. Our philosophy is that chess doesn't need drama to be manufactured. It's our responsibility to bring that drama out in front for the audiences and screens."

While spectators at the venue will continue to watch the matches and analysis on the big screen inside the playing hall and listen to commentary through personalised headsets, fans across the country can play along with the Grandmasters on the GCL app and test their own skills against the best in the world.

Apart from the main stream covering the entire match, fans can also focus on any particular board or player, while spectators can follow the reactions of other team members from the team dugout. This year, the league will also equip team coaches and captains with heart-rate monitors to track their stress levels during the matches.

Season 4 will kick off with a blockbuster opening match between PBG Alaskan Knights and Fyers American Gambits on Saturday, followed by Triveni Continental Kings taking on Ganges Grandmasters and CheQ Mumba Masters facing defending champions Alpine APL Pipers.

While Carlsen's return to the competition has been the biggest talking point of Season 4, 15-year-old Turkish GM Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus will make his GCL debut for Alaskan Knights alongside legendary Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

The 56-year-old Anand, who represented Ganges Grandmasters in the first three seasons, has moved to Alaskan Knights this year and will lead one of the youngest squads in the tournament, which also boasts India's Arjun Erigaisi and Abhimanyu Mishra, who will make his league debut on the Prodigy board.

"It's going to be an amazing experience for me to play with Vishy and Arjun. We have a very strong team and it's my first time here. I am really excited to play here. I hope we can win the tournament, " said Erdogmus.

Meanwhile, two-time champions Triveni Continental Kings have retained their established core, with Alireza Firouzja leading the team on the icon board and being well supported by Wei Yi, Alexandra Kosteniuk and Zhu Jiner.

Speaking about her team's preparation, former women's world champion Kosteniuk said, "I am very happy and excited to once again play for Triveni Continental Kings. It is a good feeling that we have won this title twice before, but it will be even nicer to add a third one here. So that's what we are aiming for."

CheQ Mumba Masters, led by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and Fyers American Gambits, led by Sindarov, are also confident of finding the winning momentum this season.

Maxime said , "Yeah, in general, I am very happy with our team and the team spirit we build. We build it every season, in and out. So I think that's one of our big strengths. It hasn't materialised on the board in the last three seasons, but I'm very happy with Mumba Masters and the trust they have in me. And I hope I can help them and give back some of that trust on the chessboard as well - not only in the team spirit, but also by helping us win the whole thing."

Sindarov, who will be playing on the icon board in the GCL for the first time, said he enjoys the league's format and now has the added responsibility of playing on the first board.

Fans across India can watch the matches live for free on the official Tech Mahindra Global Chess League YouTube channel. The broadcast will also be available on the Chess24 YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as Chess.com India. For the first time this season, Hindi-language commentary will be provided for the Indian audience.