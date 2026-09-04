Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Denies Salman Ali Agha Snubbed King Charles Meeting; Says Reports Were 'Made Up'

Mike Hesson Denies Salman Ali Agha Snubbed King Charles Meeting; Says Reports Were 'Made Up' | X

Pakistan cricket team has been surrounded in controversies since the first day of their England tour. In the latest controversy, there are reports that a Pakistani cricketer refused to meet King Charles at Clarence House. Pakistan interim red-ball coach Mike Hesson came forward and rejected the reports that Salman Ali Agha refused to attend the meeting with King Charles III following his removal from Pakistan's Test squad during the ongoing England tour. Mike Hesson cleared the air during an interview with BBC Sports.

Agha's absence from the royal engagement at Clarence House triggered speculation, particularly after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dropped him, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq from the Test squad ahead of the third match. Some reports suggested Agha had deliberately skipped the meeting as a protest against the decision.

Hesson, however, said there was no such snub. He explained that Agha and the other two players had already been released from the squad before he took charge of the Test team and, as a result, were informed that they would not attend the meeting.

Hesson said the remaining members of the squad were already on the guest list and that there had been no last-minute changes. He himself was included in the list as Pakistan's white-ball head coach before being asked to take charge of the Test side for the final match against England.

The controversy came amid a major shake-up in Pakistan cricket. Following heavy defeats in the first two Tests, the PCB released seven players from the Test squad and also removed head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Agha, who had captained Pakistan in the first Test, was among those sent out of the squad.

Pakistan trail England 2-0 in the three-match Test series after suffering heavy defeats in the opening two matches. Hesson will now oversee the side in the third Test, which begins in Birmingham on September 9.