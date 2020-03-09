Amit Panghal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics 2020

World number one Amit Panghal (52kg) qualified for his maiden Olympic Games, while Manish Kaushik (63kg) remained in the hunt for a Tokyo ticket despite losing his quarterfinal bout in the Asia/Oceania Qualifiers here on Monday.

World silver-medallist and top seed Panghal edged out familiar foe Carlo Paalam of Philippines in a 4-1 split quarterfinal verdict, while world bronze-winner Kaushik lost 2-3 to third seed Chinzorig Baatarsukh of Mongolia after another intense battle.

"I dedicate my Olympic quota to my uncle Raj Narayan, it's his birthday and he is someone who gives me a lot of courage," said Panghal after his bout.

Kaushik also remains in contention for an Olympic berth if he can win the box-off between losing quarterfinalists as the top six boxers will claim Tokyo tickets in the 63kg category.

The 23-year-old Panghal, who is the reigning Asian Games and Asian Championships gold-medallist, had earlier beaten the Filipino in the semifinals of the 2018 Asian Games and the quarterfinals of the 2019 world championships, which were also split decisions.