Ambati Rayudu Meets Pawan Kalyan 4 Days After Quitting Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP, Hints At Joining Jana Sena Party

Ambati Rayudu with JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan | Credits: Twitter/Ambati Rayudu

In an unexpected turn of events, former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu met Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan just four days after parting ways with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party on Wednesday, January 10.

It has been already been reported that Rayudu met Pawan Kalyan earlier today. The 38-year-old made his foray into politics by joining YRSCP. However, just 10 days later, Ambati Rayudu resigned from the party due to his participation in International League T20 (ILT20) in Dubai, which requires him 'politically non-affiliated'.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Ambati Rayudu has confirmed of him meeting Pawan Kalyan at his residence, while hinting at joining Jana Sena Party after finishing duties with Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the ILT20.

Ambati Rayudu has already sparked confusions over his aspirations in the field of politics, raising several eyebrows by meeting Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan shortly after his departure from YSRCP. It was reported that Rayudu didn't figure in Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy Guntur plans and thus, he decided to quit the party. For unversed, Ambati Rayudu is native of Guntur.

'His ideology and vision is very similar to mine' - Rayudu after meeting Pawan Kalyan

After the meeting with Pawan Kalyan, Ambati Rayudu said he met JSP chief on the request of his family and well-wishers to understand his ideologies and discussed a lot of time on politics. He added that Pawan's ideology and vision are aligning former Indian batter.

On quitting YSRCP, Rayudu said that party's ideology not aligning with him while asserting that he moved on from politics.

"I have come into politics to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh with pure intentions and heart. I have joined ysrcp and I believed I could fulfill my vision. I have been on the ground and have visited many villages and met many people and understood their problems and I have done my best to solve them personally and I have done a lot of social work." Rayudu wrote on X.

"Due to some reasons and I have not seen myself fulfilling my dream going forward with ysrcp. No blames. My ideology and ysrcp’s ideologies have not aligned and it has definitely nothing to do with contesting elections and x and y seat. I have decided to move on from politics."

"My well-wishers and close friends and family have asked me to meet Pavan anna once before making that decision to understand his ideologies. I have met Pavan anna and spent a lot of time discussing life and politics and understanding him." he added.

"I am very happy to say his ideology and vision is very similar to mine and I am very glad to have met him. I will be taking off to Dubai for my cricket commitments. I will always be there and stand for the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Ambati Rayudu concluded.