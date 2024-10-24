'Allegations Made With Political Motives': Khar Gymkhana President Says 'No Evidence' Against Jemimah's Father, Accuses Rivals Ahead Of Club’s Elections: Report

Image: X

Jemimah Rodrigues's situation has gone from bad to worse for weeks. After poor form and India's poor T20 World Cup campaign, the cricketer was embroiled in controversy after her father Ivan was reportedly accused of booking the club’s banquet hall for religious conversion.

The reports further stated that Khar Gymkhana, one of Mumbai’s oldest clubs cancelled Jemimah's membership following the incident. However, Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani denied allegations accusing rivals of indulging in communal politics ahead of the club’s elections.

What did Khar Gymkhana President say?

Jemimah had been awarded club membership in 2023 upon invitation. Speaking to The Times Of India, Devnani confirmed the cancellation of Jemimah’s membership as there was 'no evidence' to support claims.

He said, “Khar Gymkhana is scheduled to have its managing committee and trustee elections later this month. These allegations are being made with political motives. No evidence has been offered for any alleged wrongdoing."

“I would request and trust our wider body of members and the media to be cautious in relying on misrepresentations and falsehoods,”

Shiv Malhotra, a managing committee member of the clubearlier stated that Khar Gymkhana’s bye-laws, prohibit any form of religious activity on the premises. Malhotra further pointed out that while such activities are reported across the country, it was shocking to see it happening at their club.

Besides the allegation a video of Jemimah's participation in an evangelical event had also gone viral. In the video which dates back to 2015, a visibly younger Jemimah Rodrigues can be seen sharing her testimony about a modest cricketing achievement scoring 25 runs off 37 balls. As she finishes talking Jemimah appears to collapse to the ground.

What's next for Jemimah Rodrigues?

Jemimah Rodrigues and her father Ivan is yet to respond to the accusation. The cricketer will be next seen in action during India WOmen vs New Zealand WOmen ODI series