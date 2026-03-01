'All New & All For You': Chennai Super Kings Unveil New Jersey Ahead Of IPL 2026 | IANS

New Delhi: The five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which is likely to commence on March 28.

CSK set social media abuzz on Saturday with a cryptic post teasing a major announcement at 7:07 AM IST on Sunday, a time and number deeply associated with the franchise and its talisman, MS Dhoni. The anticipation was soon rewarded as CSK released a slick hype video that delivered a double surprise for fans.

The video confirmed Dhoni’s arrival at the CSK camp ahead of the new season and also offered the first look at the franchise’s IPL 2026 jersey.

The 2026 jersey has maintained CSK’s identity while introducing subtle design updates, the camouflage pattern, which was earlier seen on the sleeves but now been reimagined as bold stripes across the front, giving the kit a refreshed and distinctive look.

Above the CSK crest sit five stars, symbolising the franchise’s five Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).

Meanwhile, CSK had a poor run in the last season. In 14 matches, CSK lost 10 and finished last in the IPL 2025 points table. Ahead of the 2026 season, CSK made some big changes in their squad for the upcoming season, with the most notable one being the trade of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for the wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson.

CSK has also roped in youngsters like Prashant Veer and Karthik Sharma. Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to lead the team as they aim for their sixth title. CSK will kick start their IPL preparation from Sunday. ]

About 15 players, all Indians, are expected to attend the preparatory camp that will be held at the franchise's high-performance centre in Chennai. India internationals like Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, who are part of the Indian team and currently competing in the T20 World Cup, will join the camp after the completion of the marquee event. Shreyas Gopal, who was part of the Karnataka team that played in the just-concluded Ranji Trophy final, will also report later.

