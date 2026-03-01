 IND VS WI T20 WC26: How Can India Qualify For Semi-Final?
IND VS WI T20 WC26: How Can India Qualify For Semi-Final?

India will face off against West Indies with a place in the semi-final up for grabs. England, New Zealand and South Africa have sealed their final four berth, with one between WI and India set to join them. India's equation remains simple - win and play England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End | X

India's confidence building victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday leaves the Asian side with a simple equation heading into their final Super Eights fixture with the West Indies.

A victory over the West Indies will see India qualify for the semi-finals, while a loss will see them miss out.

If India do qualify then it is likely they will finish the Super Eights behind South Africa in second place in Group 1 and will meet the top-ranked team (England) from Group 2 in the semis.

