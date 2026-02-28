Pakistan Crash Out Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 As Sri Lanka Cross 147 Runs Qualification Target

Pakistan Cricket Team | X

Kandy, February 28: In a disappointing development for Pakistani fans, the team Pakistan have been knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after Sri Lanka crossed the 147-run mark in their Super 8 match. Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka below 147 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Once Sri Lanka went past that total, Pakistan were officially knocked out of the tournament.

It was a must-win game for Pakistan, but the situation was more complicated because of the Net Run Rate (NRR) rule. Even though Pakistan put up a strong total earlier, they had to defend it by a certain margin. Sri Lanka's steady batting ensured they crossed the required score, which ended Pakistan's chances.

Sri Lanka had nothing to lose in the match as they had been already knocked out of the tournament after their loss to New Zealand and England during their Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan had a strong start from their openers as they put up a record opening partnership of 176 runs. However, the team fell short of around 20-30 runs even after scoring their highest score of 212/8 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The result is a big disappointment for Pakistani fans. The team was unable to control the equation in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka crucial match which proved costly. Pakistan's campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 now comes to an end at the Super 8 stage.