ICC T20 WC26: South Africa Await Opponent For Semis As Pakistan Take On Sri Lanka In Super 8 Decider

South Africa Await Opponent For Semis As Pakistan Take On Sri Lanka In Super 8 Decider

Kandy, February 28: South Africa will get their opponent for the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after the crucial Super 8 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will be facing Sri Lanka in a do-or-die match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Pakistan must defeat Sri Lanka by at least 64 runs or chase the target in 13.1 overs if they have to qualify for the semi-finals.

South Africa Qualified

As South Africa have already secured their spot in the last four teams for the semi-finals, the result of this match will determine which team will join them in the knockout stage from the other group.

Awaits Opponent

South Africa have finished as table-topper in Group 1 and they will face the team which will be on the second position of the Group 2. Pakistan or New Zealand will face South Africa in the semi-finals as the qualification now completely depend on the result of today's match.

Qualification Criteria

If Pakistan defeats Sri Lanka with the margins as mentioned above, then New Zealand will be knocked out of the tournament and Pakistan will qualify. However, to achieve the required result, Pakistan must step on the field with proper planning.

Pakistan Strategy

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha must enter the field with full clarity and proper planning. The team should bowl first after winning the toss and restrict Sri Lanka to total which they should be able to chase before 13.1 overs. Defeating Sri Lanka with a huge margin of 64 runs will not be easy as beating a team with this margin in a T20 match is next to impossible.

If Pakistan scores 200, then they will have to restrict Sri Lanka on 135 to fulfil the criteria of their qualification. Chasing the target will be easier rather than beating Sri Lanka by 64 runs.