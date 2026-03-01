Iran To Boycott FIFA World Cup 2026? Football Federation Threatens To Quit Amid US-Iran-Israel War

Iran Football Federation have reportedly threatened to pull out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The threat comes amid the ongoing US-Iran-Israel War that has ravaged West Asia and the gulf countries. Iran qualified for the FIFA World Cup to be held in USA and Mexico, with a USA vs Iran match set should both make it out of their groups.

Speaking on Iranian TV network 'Tehran', according to Marca, he said: 'With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the cup.'

He added: 'But the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that.'

Iran's threat is the latest setback for FIFA after gang violence in Mexico. In a serious dent to security, violence has emerged on the streets of Guadalajara just over three months before the city is set to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 in June. Cartel members burned vehicles and vandalised supermarkets leading to the government's temporary suspension of public transport. The events transpired after Mexican army's operation killed cartel leader “El Mencho".