FIFA World Cup 2026 To Be Moved From Mexico? Security Concerns Rise Amid Violence In Host City Guadalajara After Army Kills Cartel Leader

In a serious dent to security, violence has emerged on the streets of Guadalajara months before the city is set to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 in June. Cartel members burned vehicles and vandalised supermarkets leading to the government's temporary suspension of public transport. The events transpired after Mexican army's operation killed cartel leader “El Mencho,” on Sunday.

Videos circulating on social media have offered an into the scale of violence that has erupted across cities in Mexico. CJNG members set vehicles ablaze and blocked roads across nearly a dozen Mexican states, sending plumes of smoke into the air and forcing civilians indoors.

The CJNG cartel is considered the most powerful in Mexico with an estimated 19,000 members and operations spanning 21 of Mexico’s 32 states. It has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

The violence is not a good image for Mexico ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with calls to move the games out on social media. On Sunday, 4 football matches, including two top-tier games were called off.

Mexico’s national team also has a friendly scheduled against Iceland scheduled for Wednesday in Queretaro. The hosts are yet to make an announcement regarding the same. Guadalajara, is scheduled to host four games in the World Cup in June. Alongside co-hosts Mexico, heavyweights Spain, Uruguay and Colombia will also play there.

Oseguera, 60, had long been one of the most elusive and powerful crime bosses in the world. US authorities had placed a bounty of up to USD 15 million on his head, making him one of America’s most wanted fugitives due to his role in trafficking fentanyl and other narcotics into the United States.

According to Mexico’s Defence Department, Oseguera was wounded during a security forces operation on Sunday in Tapalpa, located about two hours southwest of Guadalajara. He later died while being airlifted to Mexico City.