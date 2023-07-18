 'Alex Carey Has Now Had A Haircut': Steve Smith's Cheeky Reply To Barber Who Claimed Aus Wicketkeeper Owed Him Money
Steve Smith gives a cheeky reply for barber's accusations about Alex Carey owing him money for haircut

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
Alex Carey and Steve Smith. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australia's star batter Steve Smith cheekily confirmed that his teammate Alex Carey underwent a haircut ahead of the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 19th (Wednesday). The 34-year-old took to his official Twitter and revealed that the keeper-batter also paid for the haircut by posting their picture.

Under-Fire Aussie Opener David Warner Shares Cryptic Post Ahead Of 4th Ashes Test
The post by Smith is in reference to a UK Barber accusing Carey of getting a haircut and leaving the store without paying for the same. Ahead of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, the barber revealed that he wouldn't be happy if he didn't get his £30 before the given deadline. Later, former England captain Alastair Cook confirmed that it was a case of mistaken identity.

On Tuesday, Smith took to his official Twitter handle and posted a caption, saying, "I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it."

'Jonny Bairstow 10 Not Out': Burley Banksy's Latest Work Engages In Cheeky Banter With Australia...
Spotlight on Steve Smith and Alex Carey ahead of the Old Trafford Test:

With Australia heading to Old Trafford to seal the Ashes series, spotlight will be on Alex Carey and Steve Smith after falling cheaply in both innings at Headingley. Carey, who affected the contentious stumping of Jonny Bairstow, was booed by the crowd and looked rattled by the same, getting out cheaply twice.

Smith, meanwhile, managed only 24 runs in what was his landmark 100th Test. The right-hander's shot in the second innings off Moeen Ali for 2 especially drew plenty of backlash as Australia had the chance to bat the hosts out of the game. With England emerging victorious at Headingley, they hold a slight momentum and look to make it 2-2 at Old Trafford.

