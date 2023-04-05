Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo could soon face Mumbai City FC in India; Here's how

Cristiano Ronaldo's fans in India can hope to see the Portugal football legend play in the country within a few months.

Ronaldo could soon come to India to face Mumbai City FC after the Indian Super League qualified for the AFC Champions League 2023-24.

Mumbai beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in the Club Playoffs on Tuesday to reach the group stage of the AFC Champions League for the second time in succession this year.

And if Saudi Arabian champions Al Nassr also qualify for the tournament, then Ronaldo can be expected to play in India for the first time and take on Mumbai City FC.

The Saudi Pro League team is also a member of the Asian Football Confederation where eligible clubs participate in the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.

Al Nassr could not qualify for the AFC Champions League last season while India also lost direct entry into the tournament due to the AFC regulation.

India will have two slots in the AFC Cup instead - one direct and another indirect - from the 2024-25 season onwards.

Ronaldo stars in Al Nassr victory

Ronaldo scored a brace on Tuesday as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Adalah 5-0 in the Saudi Pro League. The win sees second-placed Al Nassr keep pace with leaders Al Ittihad, who won 3-0 on Tuesday, with just a point separating the two teams.

Ronaldo displayed his football brilliance, capturing everyone's attention with a stunning left-footed goal reminiscent of his golden days.

The Portuguese superstar had earlier opened the scoring for his team with a penalty in the 40th minute, bringing his goal tally for the season in the Saudi Pro League to 11.