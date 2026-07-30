'Ajju Bhai Led Us Through': Shubman Gill Praises Ajinkya Rahane, Thanks Indian Batter For Memories & Lessons

Shubman Gill Praises Ajinkya Rahane, Thanks Indian Batter For Memories & Lessons | X

Mumbai, July 30: Team India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Thursday shared a heartfelt social media post for Ajinkya Rahane. Shubman Gill praised the Indian batsman and also thanked him for the memories and lessons on and off the field.

Gill said that Ajinkya Rahane is a role model and has led the team through some of the toughest days for Indian cricket. He also said that the Indian batsman made them believe that anything was possible. Shubman also wished Ajinkya Rahane all the best for the next innings in life.

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Shubman Gill took to his official social media account and said, "What a career, what a role model. Ajju bhai led us through some of Indian cricket’s toughest days and made us believe anything was possible. Thank you for the memories and the lessons on and off the field. All the best for the next innings!"

Ajinkya Rahane today announced retirement from all forms of international cricket in an emotional social media post. He also shared a video on the internet and announced his retirement.

Rahane was in tears when he made the official announcement of bringing the curtain down to a magnificent cricketing career for India. He shared the post on Instagram with the caption, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."

He thanked his fans for showing support in the ups and downs throughout his journey. His career is full of many innings which helped the team to win matches from difficult situations. He has also achieved many milestones in his career expanding for more than a decade.