Ajinkya Rahane Retires From International Cricket; Pujara, Sehwag Lead Tributes For India Batter | X

Mumbai, July 30: Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara led the tributes for Ajinkya Rahane after the senior batter announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket, saying he had a career to be “incredibly proud of”.

The 38-year-old Rahane called time on his career three years after his last appearance for India. He represented the country in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is between 2011 and 2023.

Pujara, who shared several partnerships with Rahane during India’s Test campaigns, praised his former teammate’s contribution on and off the field.

“Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya! It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always be fondly remembered,” Pujara wrote on X.

He also wished Rahane and his family the best for the next phase of his life.

Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya!



It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always fondly remember.



Wishing you and the family the absolute… pic.twitter.com/dnRcOta2es — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 30, 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Rahane’s retirement marked the end of an illustrious career and thanked him for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag described Rahane as one of the most underrated cricketers and praised his leadership during India’s historic Test series win in Australia in 2020-21.

Rahane stepped up as captain after Virat Kohli returned home during the series and guided a depleted Indian team to a memorable 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory.

“Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha,” Sehwag wrote, highlighting Rahane’s quiet determination and consistency.

One of the most underrated cricketers, and the man who led India to its greatest ever overseas Test series win @ajinkyarahane88.

Calm, Solid. Kabhi shor nahi kiya, aur apna best karta raha.

Just like against SA in Delhi ,2015 after a wonderful first innings, may you have a great… — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 30, 2026

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu recalled Rahane’s memorable 103-run knock at Lord’s in 2014 against England, which played a key role in India’s Test victory.

“Your career has been a testament to courage, calmness and some incredibly gritty innings in the toughest of conditions,” Sindhu wrote.

She wished Rahane a successful and fulfilling second innings after retirement.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan remembered Rahane as a calm leader and dependable teammate.

@ajinkyarahane88 Ajinkya Rahane, a top-quality cricketer with a calm head and immense pride for the game. His greatest legacy will always be leading India to that historic Test series win in Australia, along with countless classy innings. Congratulations on a wonderful career.… pic.twitter.com/xUZSDIsq6Y — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 30, 2026

“Captain ke roop mein bhi tujhe utna hi composed dekha, aur teammate ke roop mein bhi utna hi dependable,” Dhawan wrote, praising his composure and commitment to India.

Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik called Rahane one of the finest ambassadors of Mumbai cricket, saying his dedication and ability to handle pressure would inspire future generations.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also congratulated Rahane and thanked him for memorable performances, especially during India’s successful tours of Australia.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)