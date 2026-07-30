Marine Drive Views For Devendra Fadnavis? Mumbai's Iconic Air India Building To Be Maharashtra CM's New Office - Report

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to shift his office from the state secretariat, Mantralaya, to Mumbai's iconic Air India building at Nariman Point, as the state government moves to tackle the acute shortage of office space in South Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government had acquired the 23-storey sea-facing commercial tower for Rs 1,601 crore last month. A high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary is scheduled today to finalise the relocation and redevelopment plans.

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The Air India building, constructed in 1974 on reclaimed land owned by the Maharashtra government, was one of Mumbai's landmark commercial towers. Following the privatisation of Air India and its takeover by the Tata Group, the building became part of the non-core assets managed by Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL), before being purchased by the state government.

Govt Aims To Save ₹200 Cr With Mega Move

According to an NDTV report citing the plan, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) will be housed on the top floor, while a new 13,363-square-foot Cabinet Hall will be developed on the 22nd floor. Apart from the CMO, all government departments currently functioning from rented offices outside Mantralaya will also be relocated to the building. Officials estimate the move will help the government save nearly Rs 200 crore annually in rental expenses.

The relocation comes as Mantralaya, built in 1955, faces severe space constraints, forcing the state government to lease nearly nine lakh square feet of office space in nearby commercial buildings over the years.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale described the acquisition as an important step towards strengthening Maharashtra's administrative infrastructure. He said the building would be developed into a modern government complex with a focus on quality, sustainability and citizen-friendly facilities.

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Following the handover of the property, Bhosale directed officials to conduct a comprehensive structural audit and complete all necessary repairs before shifting government offices. He also instructed that refurbishment work, including electrical systems and technical infrastructure, should meet high-quality standards and ensure long-term sustainability.

The minister further suggested redesigning the building's main entrance to reflect Maharashtra's cultural heritage and recommended involving leading architects and expert agencies in the transformation of the landmark structure into the state's new administrative hub.

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