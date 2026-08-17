Ajit Agarkar Earns ₹3 Crore A Year? Know BCCI Chief Selector's Salary As His Term Nears End | X

Ajit Agarkar has been one of the key figures behind India's team selection in recent years. The former India all-rounder became the BCCI's senior men's chief selector in 2023 after taking charge of a selection panel that has overseen several major changes in Indian cricket.

But while Agarkar's decisions on players often make headlines, there is another question that interests fans: How much does India's chief selector earn?

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Reports from 2023 said that the BCCI increased the annual remuneration for the chairman of the senior selection committee from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore when Agarkar took charge. The figure was reported at the time, although it was not publicly announced as an official BCCI salary figure.

Before Agarkar's appointment, reports said the BCCI chairman of selectors was paid around Rs 1 crore per year.

According to Cricbuzz report at the time, the amount was increased to Rs 3 crore annually for the chief selector. This meant a reported increase of around three times in the annual remuneration.

The higher remuneration also came as the BCCI looked to attract experienced former cricketers to the demanding selection job.

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BCCI Backs Agarkar For 2027 World Cup Cycle

Agarkar's future had also come to the limelight as his original contract approached its end.

However, reports in April 2026 said that the BCCI had decided to renew his contract for another year, keeping him as chief selector until June 2027. The decision was linked to the board's desire for continuity ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

This means the earlier speculation about Agarkar leaving the post in 2026 does not reflect the latest reported development.

Agarkar's International Career

Before becoming a selector, Agarkar enjoyed a long international career with India.

He played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is. He took 58 wickets in Tests and 288 in ODIs, while scoring 571 and 1,269 runs respectively.

He also scored a Test century and was part of India's squad during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

From India Player To One Of BCCI's Key Decision-Makers

Agarkar's journey has therefore moved from representing India on the field to helping build the national team from outside it.

His reported Rs 3 crore annual remuneration, major tournament successes and contract renewal until June 2027 have all made his tenure an important chapter in India's recent cricket story.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, Agarkar's selection calls will continue to play a major role in shaping India's next major tournament squad.