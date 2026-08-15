IND Vs SL: Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar's Reaction Goes Viral After Padikkal's Century

Devdutt Padikkal's maiden Test century sparked celebrations in the Indian camp as head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were seen applauding the left-hander's milestone from the stands. Padikkal reached the landmark during India's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. The two senior members of the Indian setup shared smiles and applauded as Padikkal completed a memorable hundred.

Padikkal brought up his century in just his third Test appearance, prompting jubilant reactions from the Indian camp. Gambhir and Agarkar were visibly delighted as they applauded the youngster's impressive knock in Galle.

Gambhir, dressed in India's training kit, was visibly delighted as he clapped for Padikkal's achievement. Agarkar, watching from the stands with his sunglasses on, also joined in the celebrations. Their reactions reflected the significance of Padikkal's knock on his comeback to the Test side.

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Padikkal played his last Test in Australia in in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. He did not make another appearance until Saturday and has now made the spot in own. He is the first to score a century at No.3 for India since Shubman Gill, who achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Chennai in September 2024. In the 19 Tests since then, India have used seven different batters in the one-down position, with no one scoring a century.