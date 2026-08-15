Century Alert! Devdutt Padikkal Smashes Maiden Test Hundred In IND Vs SL 1st Test At Galle

Devdutt Padikkal made a memorable comeback to the Indian team, smashing a stunning century in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. Batting at No. 3, the left-hander looked fluent throughout his innings and brought up his maiden Test hundred. The milestone came in just his third appearance in the format.

Padikkal played his last Test in Australia in in the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy. He did not make another appearance until Saturday and has now made the spot in own. He is the first to score a century at No.3 for India since Shubman Gill, who achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Chennai in September 2024. In the 19 Tests since then, India have used seven different batters in the one-down position, with no one scoring a century.

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Devdutt Padikkal etched his name alongside Sourav Ganguly by becoming only the second left-hander to score a Test century for India from the No. 3 position in the 21st century. Padikkal achieved the feat with his maiden Test hundred, continuing his impressive comeback to the Indian side. Ganguly had previously scored 136 against Zimbabwe in Delhi in 2002.

No.3 has been a problem position for India, ever since the retirement of Cheteshwar Pujara. Pujara made his last Test appearance in the WTC Final in 2023 and India have since tried 11 batters at that position. Shubman Gill temporarily filled that spot, but then dropped down to 4 after being named captain.