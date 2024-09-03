Ajay Ratra Replaces Salil Ankola In Team India's Selection Panel

Ajay Ratra. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The BCCI's men selection committee panel will welcome a new name as former cricketer Ajay Ratra will join the crew, headed by ex pacer Ajit Agarkar. The former wicket-keeper batter will replace Salil Ankola in the selection committee as the BCCI made the announcement on Tuesday (Spetember 3, 2024).

Ratra, 42, represented India in 6 Tests and 12 ODIs, all of which came in 2002. As far as his first-class career goes, the 42-year-old played for Haryana in 99 fixtures and also played in 89 List A matches and 17 T20s. Ratra has also been part of the coaching staff of India during the ODI series in South Africa in 2023. The former Indian player even served as the head coach of Assam, UP, and Punjab.

NEWS - Ajay Ratra appointed member of Men's Selection Committee.



Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee.



— BCCI (@BCCI) September 3, 2024

Ajay Ratra likely to start his tenure with India's home series against Bangladesh:

Meanwhile, Ratra will begin his tenure when India's Test season begins on September 19 when they will play a two-match series against Bangladesh. India will play three more Tests against New Zealand at home before the red-ball side travels Down Under for the high-voltage five-Test series to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit Sharma's men are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and made it to the last two finals.