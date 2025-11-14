 After Social Media Plea, Sumit Nagal Gains Chinese Visa For Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers
India’s top-ranked male tennis player Sumit Nagal has received his visa to travel to China for the Australian Open Playoff starting November 24 in Chengdu. After initial visa rejection, Nagal thanked officials for their help. Ranked 275th, he must qualify for the Grand Slam, having played last year’s Australian Open and contributed to India’s Davis Cup win.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
After Social Media Plea, Sumit Nagal Gains Chinese Visa For Australian Open 2026 Qualifiers | Credits: Twitter/Indian Tennis Daily

New Delhi: India's top-ranked male tennis player Sumit Nagal has finally received his visa to travel to China for the Australian Open Playoff, scheduled to begin on November 24 in Chengdu.

Sumit Nagal's Tweet

"A big thank you to @Media_SAI, @MEAIndia, @China_Amb_India and @ChinaSpox_India for their prompt help in helping me secure the visa in time," he posted on 'X' late on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana had on Tuesday sought urgent intervention from the Chinese Embassy after his visa application was rejected without any explanation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian later said that China issues visas to athletes from all countries, including India, in accordance with laws and regulations.

He expressed hope that the "individual concerned" would submit all required documentation to the Chinese Embassy in a timely manner.

The Playoff event offers regional players a pathway into the main draw of the 2026 Australian Open.

Nagal, currently ranked 275 in the latest ATP standings, is India's highest-ranked singles player.

Having slipped out of the top 100, he can no longer gain direct entry into Grand Slam events and must rely on wild cards or qualifying rounds.

He played in the Australian Open main draw last year, losing in the opening round, and fell in the qualifiers at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Nagal was also instrumental in India's Davis Cup win over Switzerland earlier this year, securing victories in both his singles matches against lower-ranked opponents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

