 Adorable Scenes! Hardik Pandya Charms Ahmedabad Crowd With Fluent Gujarati Chat Ahead Of IND vs SA Super 8 Clash; Video
Ahead of India’s ICC T20 World Cup clash against South Africa, Hardik Pandya delighted fans in Ahmedabad by signing autographs after practice. The all-rounder warmly interacted with supporters and spoke to them in Gujarati, making the moment special. His thoughtful gesture highlighted his humility and deep appreciation for the fans backing him before the crucial encounter.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Cricket_live247/X

In a heartening display of humility and connection with supporters, Hardik Pandya took time to sign autographs and interact warmly with fans following a practice session in Ahmedabad. The all-rounder’s gesture quickly became the talk of the day, showcasing not just his sporting prowess but his genuine appreciation for the people who cheer him on.

After completing training on the field, Pandya noticed a group of fans waiting nearby and didn’t hesitate to engage with them. What made the moment even more special was Pandya’s effort to speak directly to fans in Gujarati.

Videos and photos of the interaction circulated widely on social media, with many praising Pandya’s down-to-earth nature and his ease in connecting across language and culture. Fans could be seen smiling broadly as he chatted in Gujarati, reflecting the pride and excitement of seeing a star athlete make an extra effort to relate on a personal level.

'Yahan Kahan Pe Rehte Ho?': Gautam Gambhir Interacts With Fans In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC Clash; Video

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a warm and candid moment with supporters in Ahmedabad ahead of India’s crucial ICC T20 World Cup match against South Africa national cricket team.

As Gambhir signed autographs and posed for pictures, he struck up a friendly conversation with a group of travelling fans. In a viral video circulating on social media, the former India opener could be heard asking, “Yahan kahan pe rehte ho?” (Where are you staying here?), showing genuine curiosity about the supporters who follow the team across venues.

Gambhir also asked how they manage to attend matches in different cities and where they stay while travelling, clearly impressed by their dedication. The fans responded enthusiastically, explaining their travel plans and expressing excitement for the high-stakes clash.

The light-hearted exchange highlighted Gambhir’s approachable side and the strong bond between Team India and its passionate fanbase. With Ahmedabad set to host a pivotal Super 8 encounter, moments like these reflect the vibrant atmosphere surrounding the team as they prepare for a key contest in their T20 World Cup campaign.

