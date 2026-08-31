Adios, Leo! Messi Bids Farewell To International Football After Legendary Argentina Career | X

Mumbai: Lionel Messi, one of football's greatest players, announced his retirement from international football on Monday, bringing the curtain down on an extraordinary 21-year career with Argentina that delivered the one prize he craved above all others, the World Cup.

The 39-year-old captain leaves the international stage after 207 appearances and 125 goals for Argentina, both national records. His final appearance came in the 2026 World Cup final, where defending champions Argentina lost 1-0 to Spain after extra time.

Messi announces retirement

Messi announced his decision in an emotional social media post, saying he had given the matter considerable thought since the World Cup final.

“It is a painful decision that is difficult to accept, but I understand that the time has come,” Messi said, adding that he had given everything for the Argentina shirt and would now support the national team as a fan.

The announcement ends one of international football's most celebrated careers, a journey that began when Messi made his senior Argentina debut in 2005.

Journey from heartbreak to glory

For years, his phenomenal success at club level was contrasted with Argentina's failure to win a major senior international trophy. Messi suffered defeats in the 2014 World Cup final and successive Copa America finals before finally breaking the barrier.

He led Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, ending the country's 28-year wait for a major trophy. A year later came his crowning achievement as Argentina defeated France in a dramatic 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

Messi subsequently helped Argentina retain the Copa America in 2024 before leading the defending champions into another World Cup final in 2026. He scored eight goals during the tournament as Argentina's bid for consecutive world titles ended against Spain.

A legacy beyond records

The legend’s international honours also include the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal. The Rosario-born player became the first to appear at six World Cups and the first footballer to start three World Cup finals.

The diminutive forward's dazzling dribbling, extraordinary vision, prolific scoring and ability to decide the biggest matches made him the defining footballer of his generation.

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Messi's departure closes an unforgettable chapter for Argentina. From the heartbreak of a lost final in 2014 to Germany to lifting the World Cup as captain, his international journey ultimately became a story of persistence, redemption and triumph.

The 2022 World Cup winner leaves the famous blue-and-white shirt with his place among football's immortals secure and sealed.