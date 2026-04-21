Action-Packed Finals Conclude 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey Tournament In Style

Action-Packed Finals Conclude 45th Willingdon Hockey Tournament In Style | file photo

Mumbai: In the finals of the floodlit 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey Tournament held at Santa Cruz, Mumbai, Dr Antonio Da Silva School beat Republicans 2-1, in the Schools U-16 category. In the Women’s Seniors final, Warriors beat Warriors 3-1 with Kelly scoring twice.

In the Men’s Seniors final, Savio Hockey went pass Independent 2-1.

In the nail-biting Veterans final, Mumbai Port Authority beat Mumbai Raje 10-9 via a tie breaker, after being 1-1 at full time.

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In the Women’s Elite final, Sports Authority of India beat Central Railway 2-1 with former India international Lalhlunmawii scoring the lone goal for Central Railway.

In the thrilling Men’s Elite final, Mumbai Customs beat Champions Training Centre (Red) 4-3. Jayesh Jadhav and Nikhil Pardesi netted two goals each for the winners.

The 12-day annual tournament attracted the best teams with former Olympians such as Hnialum Lalruatfeli in action. Javed Shaikh who has officiated in 173 international matches, played in the Veterans category. To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

The tournament was beautifully organised by Olympians Joaquim Carvalho and Mervyn Fernandis of the Sports Committee of Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana.

Golden girl, Olympian Vandana Rao (Carvalho) who paticipated in the 4x400m relay final of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics that comprised PT Usha, MD Valsamma and Shiny Abraham (Wilson) was the Guest of Honour.