Mumbai Set To Host Mega Police Sports Fest 2026

Mumbai: The 36th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition 2026 will be held under the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate from April 20 to April 27, 2026.
The competition will feature 18 sporting disciplines, including athletics, football, volleyball, handball, basketball, kho-kho, kabaddi, taekwondo, wushu, judo, wrestling, boxing, hockey, weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding, cross-country, and swimming. Around 3,700 male and female players from various districts across the state are expected to participate.
The events will be held at multiple venues across Mumbai, including Mumbai University, MHA Churchgate, Armed Police Marol (Andheri East), Andheri Sports Complex, and Armed Police Kalyan (Kalina, Santacruz East).
A special attraction of the event will be a football match between celebrities (film stars) and senior police officers, scheduled for April 25, 2026.
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Competition Schedule:
Weightlifting (Men/Women): April 20–21, 2026
Wushu (Sanshou) (Men/Women): April 20–21, 2026
Wrestling (Men/Women): April 20–22, 2026
Swimming/Diving: April 20–21, 2026
Volleyball (Men/Women): April 20–23, 2026
Football: April 20–23, 2026
Handball: April 21–24, 2026
Boxing (Men/Women): April 22–24, 2026
Powerlifting (Men/Women): April 22–23, 2026
Taekwondo (Men/Women): April 22–23, 2026
Basketball (Men/Women): April 22–25, 2026
Judo (Men/Women): April 23–24, 2026
Kho-Kho (Men/Women): April 23–26, 2026
Kabaddi (Men/Women): April 23–26, 2026
Athletics (Men/Women): April 23–27, 2026
Hockey: April 24–27, 2026
Bodybuilding (Men/Women): April 25, 2026
Cross Country (Men/Women): April 27, 2026
Special Events:
Celebrity vs Senior Officers Football Match: April 25, 2026
Senior Police Officers Shooting Competition & 5 km Walk: April 26, 2026
The week-long event aims to promote fitness, sportsmanship, and camaraderie among police personnel across Maharashtra.
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