Mumbai Set To Host Mega Police Sports Fest 2026 | Sourced

Mumbai: The 36th Maharashtra State Police Sports Competition 2026 will be held under the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate from April 20 to April 27, 2026.

The competition will feature 18 sporting disciplines, including athletics, football, volleyball, handball, basketball, kho-kho, kabaddi, taekwondo, wushu, judo, wrestling, boxing, hockey, weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding, cross-country, and swimming. Around 3,700 male and female players from various districts across the state are expected to participate.

The events will be held at multiple venues across Mumbai, including Mumbai University, MHA Churchgate, Armed Police Marol (Andheri East), Andheri Sports Complex, and Armed Police Kalyan (Kalina, Santacruz East).

A special attraction of the event will be a football match between celebrities (film stars) and senior police officers, scheduled for April 25, 2026.

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Competition Schedule:

Weightlifting (Men/Women): April 20–21, 2026

Wushu (Sanshou) (Men/Women): April 20–21, 2026

Wrestling (Men/Women): April 20–22, 2026

Swimming/Diving: April 20–21, 2026

Volleyball (Men/Women): April 20–23, 2026

Football: April 20–23, 2026

Handball: April 21–24, 2026

Boxing (Men/Women): April 22–24, 2026

Powerlifting (Men/Women): April 22–23, 2026

Taekwondo (Men/Women): April 22–23, 2026

Basketball (Men/Women): April 22–25, 2026

Judo (Men/Women): April 23–24, 2026

Kho-Kho (Men/Women): April 23–26, 2026

Kabaddi (Men/Women): April 23–26, 2026

Athletics (Men/Women): April 23–27, 2026

Hockey: April 24–27, 2026

Bodybuilding (Men/Women): April 25, 2026

Cross Country (Men/Women): April 27, 2026

Special Events:

Celebrity vs Senior Officers Football Match: April 25, 2026

Senior Police Officers Shooting Competition & 5 km Walk: April 26, 2026

The week-long event aims to promote fitness, sportsmanship, and camaraderie among police personnel across Maharashtra.

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